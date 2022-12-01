I never thought I’d be doing this, writing an essay about myself becoming the pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
But life is full of surprises, and here I am, doing just that.
I certainly didn’t think I’d be doing this five years ago. Back then I was a reporter for Bloomberg News in Chicago, making a good living, working for a great company, and I owned my own condo downtown. I had not been a regular church goer in decades. I had a good life on the outside. To say becoming a minister wasn’t on my radar is an understatement.
Although I had all these wonderful things in my life, something was missing. I was burnt out on being a reporter, a job I’d done for about 25 years, and I knew I wanted to do something different. I sought out a lot of help, including a career counselor, and eventually I started going back to church. Something clicked when I returned to church, and I eventually joined Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago. I began feeling better, and the more I became involved in my faith, the happier I became.
After a lot of prayer and discernment, including the help of some key people, I decided to quit my job and enroll in the University of Chicago Divinity School. I sold my condo, moved into a modest one-bedroom apartment near campus and started living like a grad student. After a few months of school, I felt the call of the ministry, I decided to switch into the master of divinity program to become a minister.
I loved my time at UChicago and I made it through a demanding program to earn my master of divinity degree this past June. Simultaneous to grad school, I was also going through the process to become a minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). Going through school again after being out for so long and also the process to become a minister was a difficult process that pushed me like I had never been pushed before. Fortunately, I can say it was all worth it.
In May I started looking for a pastor position in the PCUSA. It was an up and down process. Eventually the search committee at Faith contacted me and I was called here to be the pastor and serve the church and also the community of Sierra Vista as well.
One of the things I’ve observed in recent years is the lack of connectedness people have even in our Internet age of social media “connectedness.” A wonderful place to find that is in church. And that’s coming from someone who hadn’t been a church-goer for a long time. I invite everyone to Faith on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. for worship. Everyone is welcome!
I am grateful and blessed to be here in Sierra Vista. The people I have met at Faith and in the city have all been kind and wonderful. I love the mountains and all the area has to offer and I’m looking forward to exploring the city and region in the coming years.