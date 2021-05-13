“I feel like I have waited long enough to serve a mission, so I am very ready,” says Nathan Haws, whose two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Santiago, Chile, was delayed a year due to the pandemic. He adds, “Many missionaries have had their mission assignment changed because of the pandemic, but I get to serve where I was called a year ago.”
Haws will leave for Chile on July 7, after preparing for his mission by doing his missionary training experience at home starting on May 5.
Haws did not waste his time during this past year of waiting; He went to Arizona State University and studied business and worked on saving money for his mission.
Nathan is one of eight children, four of whom have served missions before he did. He notes that both of his parents, three of his siblings, and his grandparents served missions in South America. His grandparents actually served a mission at the Santiago Chile Temple. Having the example and mission stories of his siblings helped motivate Haws in his desire to serve, but he is quick to point out that his own testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ has kept him going during this past year.
His parents, Stephanie and Darren Haws, are happy to see Nathan go on a mission. “We are thrilled that Nathan has chosen to serve a mission. We are grateful for his example to our family! It will be a blessing to those of us back home as he shares his mission with us,” they say.
Haws was born and raised in Sierra Vista, attended Buena and played on three sports teams during his high school career: tennis, cross country, and mountain biking. He loves Sierra Vista and hopes to return to live here after his mission and college.
Haws concludes, “I am a little sad about leaving my family and friends, but I am more excited to have my own adventure and meet new people.” He adds, “My only concern is that the people of Chile will be less receptive to hearing the gospel because of the pandemic.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak