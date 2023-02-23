Jarom Terrazas returned home from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oaxaca, Mexico. He noted, “I have come to a better understanding of why the Lord does the things He does, and I have learned how to improve myself through His love.”
Last year Terrazas was assigned to train a new missionary companion. During this time, he began experiencing some emotional turmoil.
“I had negative thoughts about myself, trouble sleeping and on occasions I also experienced anxiety attacks," he said. "I started seeing a therapist to help me cope with this challenge and I received some relief. Another thing that helped me was my companion. His light spirit and sense of humor made a huge difference. I was grateful to know that the Lord knew exactly who to send at that exact moment to carry me through that difficult time.”
Terrazas said even though the trial continued for a few months, he continued to pray and ask the Lord for strength and patience, as he worked to come closer to the Savior.
“As I trusted in His time and continued to do His work this trial just went away the same way it came, but I was made stronger because of it," he said.
His parents, Omner and Xochitl Terrazas, said, “We feel very blessed to see our children make the decision for themselves to serve the Lord. As we learned about our son’s trials we learned to trust in the Lord, trust in His plan and trust in the process.”
His mother commented that she made the decision to stay home and raise the children long before she married and that Omner had the same desire.
“Raising a family on one income was not easy; a lot of sacrifices had to be made but seeing (our children) walk in the covenant path has made it all worth it," she said”
Omner added, “We were also blessed to see the Lord’s hand as we moved to a new place in being able to find work and be able to continue to provide for the family. We were lovingly welcomed into a new (congregation), and were blessed by its members' generosity to contribute to our son’s missionary fund.”
Another way Terrazas grew through his missionary service was in the development of his musical talents.
“I sing and play the guitar and piano a little, " he said. "I had quite a few companions that were very talented in music and I learned from them to better appreciate my own talents and how I can use them to better express my emotions and ideas.”
He plans on continuing his education pursuing a career in mechanical engineering.
“I plan to get married in the temple and continue on the covenant path,” he exclaimed.
