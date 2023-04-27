Members of Interdenominational Christian Ministries and local pastors invite the community to observe a National Day of Prayer on May 4 through a community prayer breakfast.

Slated for 7 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, the breakfast calls for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace while bridging community gaps.

