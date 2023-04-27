Members of Interdenominational Christian Ministries and local pastors invite the community to observe a National Day of Prayer on May 4 through a community prayer breakfast.
Slated for 7 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, the breakfast calls for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace while bridging community gaps.
This marks the breakfast’s second year in Sierra Vista.
Organizers are requesting an RSVP, as seating in Village Meadows fellowship hall is limited to 200 participants. The breakfast is being catered by Landmark Cafe, with a suggested ticket donation of $10.
“If you were in attendance last year, you know what a glorious time was had by everyone that attended,” said the Rev. Chuck Carlson, who serves as the Canyon Vista Medical Center chaplain. “The theme for this year’s breakfast is ‘A Place for Us at the Lord’s Table.’ ”
The Rev. Erick Villalvazo of Shiloh Christian Ministries will be the featured speaker.
“Our continued focus is to bring together leaders and members of the community from both the civic and ecumenical circles to bridge community gaps through intentional fellowship and purpose-filled dialogue,” Carlson said.
National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May as an invitation to pray for the nation. Created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, the observance was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when Truman signed the congressional resolution.
Those wishing to attend Sierra Vista’s prayer breakfast can contact Carlson to purchase tickets or sponsor a donation. While the suggested donation is $10, any amount is appreciated, said Carlson, who can be reached at 520-216-0155 or by email at chuckc1947@ gmail.com.
