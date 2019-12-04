We invite you to join us for a free performance of The Night of the Nativity to celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ at the Klein Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Members of the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a few from other congregations are performing an evening in Bethlehem on the night before the Savior was born over 2,000 years ago. We invite you to bring your families, neighbors and friends to experience the wonder of the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ through live music, instrumentals and actors.
There is no cost, just an evening to feel the spirit of Christmas. For more information, call Marlee Forsberg at 520-678-1845 or Marnie Goulding at 520-400-0403.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak