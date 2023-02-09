Growing up in West Virginia, the Rev. Michael Clary always wondered about some of the archaic language his elders used, words like "yonder" and "reckon."

Then he learned that his grandfather -- a steel-mill worker and country preacher -- had memorized the classic King James Bible by listening to tapes during his long drives to the factory. He had a sixth grade education, and if he couldn't spell something, he could still quote a verse that contained the word and then find it in his Bible.

