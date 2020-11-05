In this country we adhere to the thought that all people are born equals. And before God all are equal in value, certainly. And yet there are differences.
If we were in a group of people and someone called out, “All athletes come over here, and all others go over there,” I would be in the "over there" group. I have nothing against athletes, but I am not one. I admire them and have enjoyed watching performances in the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and other events.
So there are many different ways that we categorize people, and there is not necessarily anything wrong with that. It is simply a recognition of what is. We can still have equal value, but it is obvious that we struggle putting that into practice.
Theologically we have trouble with that as well. We would like all people to be saved, and some theologians are called universalists because they believe that in the end all will be saved. Really every last one of us! (I have never heard of a group that believed all are the same in that none will be saved! But there may be one somewhere.)
But that brings us to a crystal clear statement in the last book of the Old Testament, the prophecy of Malachi, who was on the scene about 400 years before Christ. He was discussing what would happen in a time long future from his perspective. So he said in 3:18, “Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not” (King James Version).
His statement supposes that there is at least a period of time when the actual difference between the righteous and wicked is not so clear. It’s fuzzy or suppressed or denied or glossed over. I can agree that that is often true. But at some point that changes, and the difference is recognized.
It’s almost impossible to find a translation that gives the simplest reading. I like the simplest reading. For example, the word “discern” is really the very common Hebrew word for “see.” Usually we would translate it “see,” and we could here. Then it would say that there is coming a time when you will ‘see’ between the righteous and the wicked. Many translations add the word “difference” as in “see the difference,” but that’s not in the Hebrew text and really is not needed.
So here is a difference. People born with equal value are here separated by virtue of their likeness or unlikeness to God’s character. Some can be characterized as like and others as unlike.
The order of the text here is instructive. First, these people are labeled by what they are. Second, they are labeled by what they do. This verse is not discussing becoming a Christian, but it presents the characters as though fixed (as, of course, they will be in eternity). Then, after that, it gives the corresponding lifestyle in that the person serves God or does not serve God.
You really should read this little book of Malachi. If you read a few verses before our focus today and if you read a few verses after, you will see that there is an obvious difference between the righteous and the wicked. The continuing text spells it out for the reader.
Our verse is naming a difference between people which a couple hundred years from now is the only difference that will mean anything. Most of the differences with which we categorize people will last only during this life, if even that long. So they really are not very important. They are important only in attempts to boost our own egos and grasp what we think should be our fair share of fame, fortitude, and fortune.
Maybe we are not living in the time foreseen in our verse, but if we were, in which group do you think you would be? That is the beauty of reading the Bible now. We can read statements like that and make sure we are in the group called “righteous.” When you read on in Malachi, you will see some wonderful promises held out to that group. If you are like me, you’d prefer to avoid the other.
Arlie Rauch has retired from forty-one years as a pastor, is the author of "Mercy for Me," and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net.