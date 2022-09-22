Britain Royals Funeral

The bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the end of service during the State Funeral of the late monarch.

 Gareth Fuller - via AP

During the private funeral of her husband, Queen Elizabeth II sat alone near the St. George's Chapel altar, socially distanced from her family and wearing a black pandemic mask.

This searing portrait of grief moved viewers worldwide. And as Prince Philip's casket was lowered into the Windsor Castle vault, singers chanted the Kontakion of the Departed, a tie to his Orthodox roots in Greece.

