We will celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday this year in many ways—barbecues, picnics, football games, family time. Yet the Fourth of July is also a time to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy so much, freedoms, quite often, we take for granted.
One of our freedoms is based on the premise that we are all entitled to equality as men and women no matter our skin color, our nationality, our sexual orientation or religion. Wouldn’t it be nice to have that brotherhood and sisterhood — equality between all of our fellow Americans at this time?
Isn’t it ironic that we are called the United States of America but we are struggling heavily in being united? Instead of being a nation with open hearts and open doors, we are often a nation that hates, that hurts, that excludes and tries to shut out those different than ourselves.
As a nation, we join together when we have a common external enemy. However, just as with the Civil War, we are now fighting amongst ourselves and hurting one another. When will the killing end? When will we recognize we have more commonalities than differences? When will we desire to be kind to all people, to accept each person as a daughter or son of God, our brothers and sisters?
In Matthew 22:36-39, the savior was asked, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?” to which Jesus replied, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Jesus did not say you should love only those who are like you, who think the same as you do, who are the same color, the same ethnic group, the same nationality. He invited us all to love one another.
Dr. Wendy Watson Nelson, in the commencement address at Utah Valley University this year, talked about contention. She shared that Utah is using a slogan to lower automobile deaths — “zero fatalities." For our own lives, Dr. Nelson suggested that we use the slogan “zero contention.” She said, “If you will remove contention from your life, not only will your world change, but you will help to change the world itself … Some say it’s impossible but if we all work together, we can reach zero contention.”
Nelson also quoted Dr. Umberto Maturana, a Chilean researcher in visual perception at Boston’s MIT, who labels the violence in our country as emotional violence. He said, “Emotional violence is holding an idea to be true such that another’s idea is wrong and must change.”
Dr. Maturana’s solution for this kind of violence is love — “Love is an opening space for the existence of another.” Reflecting on this, Dr. Nelson shared, “Emotional violence is a breeding ground for contention … Love is a powerful healer. Contention wounds our souls.”
This Fourth of July, may we make a united effort to treat others better, to join together to share love and kindness for all of our brothers and sisters, to respect others who are different from us and do as Jesus taught, “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Then we can say sincerely this year, as we pledge allegiance to our flag and our country, “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak