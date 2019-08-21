Bruce and Deborah Evans recently returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Montreal, Canada Mission. They were impressed with the people they met in Quebec. They are a very calm people and don’t get upset; there is no road rage. “They just chill!” Bruce commented.
The Evans were called to serve as office specialists and labored in the mission office. Bruce was responsible for all the finances in the mission, and Deborah served as the mission secretary. Together, they also coordinated the housing for the missionaries. As they were completing their mission, the Montreal, Canada Mission and the Halifax, Canada Mission were joined together, becoming one of the largest proselyting missions in the Church according to Bruce. The Canadian provinces of Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, with portions of the province of Ottawa and the Territory of Nunavut, make up the new mission. Approximately 180 full-time missionaries, along with 21 senior couples and eight senior sisters serve in the mission.
The best part of serving a mission for Deborah was working with all the young missionaries. She opined that “feeling of their spirit, their enthusiasm and watching them grow, was like heaven on earth. They are amazing, amazing young people and they made everything worthwhile.”
The Evans also worked with other senior couples. The wife in one of the senior companionships serving in the office mentioned that her father was serving a mission in Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Bruce told her that his father also served a mission in Hawaii during that time. They discovered that their fathers had been missionary companions.
One of the things that Deborah felt she had learned on the mission was that it is okay to be different in the Church. “Christ will meet the people where they are and make something wonderful of them,” she expressed. Bruce quoted Brigham Young, the second prophet in the early days of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who said, “You can’t take a man and cut him to fit your own iron bedstead.” They also both felt that their appreciation of other religions grew with their service. “They all love the Lord and are very devout, reverent people.”
The Evans loved their time in Montreal and felt that they have made lifetime friends. As Bruce and Deborah come home, their goals are relaxation, finding things in their home as they readjust after 18 months away, and visiting with their children and grandchildren in Arizona, Texas, and Utah.