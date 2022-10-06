Vatican Pope

Pope Francis leaves his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday. During the first papal visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain next month, the pontiff will close a forum on dialogue, meet with the grand imam of al-Azhar and pray at a new Catholic cathedral.

 Alessandra Tarantino AP

On the first-ever papal visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Pope Francis will close a forum on dialogue, meet with the grand imam of al-Azhar, and pray at a new Catholic cathedral.

The Vatican released the full itinerary for the pope’s Nov. 3-6 trip to the Muslim island nation in the Persian Gulf.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?