In 1962, John F. Kennedy was president and the Cuban missile crisis had the threat of nuclear war on everyone’s mind. Noel Regney and his wife, Gloria Shayne, wrote the Christmas song, “The Little Drummer Boy” as a prayer for peace.
“We did not mean for it to be a Christmas carol, but a hymn to peace,” said Regney. “It was a prayer echoed by millions of Americans, never knowing from one day to the next if the crisis between Russia and the U.S. would escalate to the unthinkable.”
Now in 2022, Ukraine has been invaded by Russia, and while no nuclear weapons have been deployed, the threat of nuclear war is again a possibility. Like many others, watching the events unfold leaves me feeling completely helpless and wondering what can be done.
In these moments of helplessness, I have asked myself, “What would Jesus have me do?”
The Book of Mormon tells the story of the people of Alma, who were unjustly attacked by a much stronger enemy force and held in captivity. There was no way for them to gain their freedom except trust in God to free them from bondage. As they began to pray out loud for their freedom, the enemy leader demanded that they cease their prayers, so they prayed in their hearts. In Mosiah chapter 24:12, it says, “And Alma and his people did not raise their voices to the Lord their God but did pour out their hearts to Him; and He did know the thoughts of their hearts.”
Like the people of Alma, Ukrainians are being unjustly attacked by a much stronger enemy force. Their homeland is being destroyed, many innocent lives have been lost and the people of Ukraine have been forced to flee their country.
In the Bible, the Savior told his disciples in the book of John, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. …these things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”
Christ has overcome the world through his atonement. What can we do? We can pray. I know it’s a simple answer, but prayer is very powerful when we join together for a common purpose. We can pray together for the war and devastation to end, for Putin’s heart to be softened and for the people of Ukraine and Russia to be able to rebuild their homes and their lives. We can also express our gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy here in this country.
In the last stanza of “The Little Drummer Boy,” the king says to the people, “Listen to what I say, Pray for peace people everywhere.” We can pray in unity all over the world; we can pray for peace and trust God to bring peace to our troubled world.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak