All of us make mistakes intentionally or by mistake. There is only one person who ever lived or will live on this earth who was perfect, and even he had to grow “grace by grace.” Sometimes we think of repentance as “sore medicine.” It is not nice! Then why did the Savior suffer and die so we could repent?
In Revelation 3:19, the Savior says, “As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten; be zealous therefore, and repent.” Because of the pain, most of us don’t think of being loved when we are chastened. Looking at repentance from the angle of God giving us His love when He asks us to repent, puts a totally different light on the subject of repentance.
Jesus Christ is our eldest brother, of all man and woman-kind. We are worth every drop of blood He shed for us in Gethsemane and on the cross, every pain He endured. He loved us so much that He was willing to go through all that pain. To show our gratitude for His sacrifices on our behalf, we need to remember and repent every day.
As a little girl, my Sunday school teachers taught this lesson by using a bar of soap that represented the principle of repentance. Every day we need to wash away the accumulation of dirt, just as every day we need to wash away our mistakes with prayer and repentance. We may think, “I didn’t do anything wrong today; I helped others, I said my prayers, read my scriptures, and tried to do what is right.” But then we may need to ask our Heavenly Father at the end of the day, “What else do I need to do to be better?”
D. Todd Christofferson, an Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated, “Because [our Father in Heaven and His Son, Jesus Christ] love you, They do not want to leave you ‘just as you are.’ Because They love you, They want you to have joy and success. Because They love you, They want you to repent because that is the path to happiness. But it is your choice — They honor your agency. You must choose to love Them, to serve Them, to keep Their commandments. Then They can more abundantly bless you as well as love you” (“The Love of God,” Liahona. October 2021).
Matthew 5:48 says, “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” If we are to become like our Savior, how can we do so unless we repent every day and try a little harder to be a little better each day? Elder D. Todd Christofferson counseled: “To deal with something big, we may need to work at it in small, daily bites….Incorporating new and wholesome habits into our character or overcoming bad habits or addictions often means an effort today followed by another tomorrow and then another, perhaps for many days, even months and years…. But we can do it because we can appeal to God… for the help we need each day” (Ibid.).
May each day we strive to be a little better, to try a little harder, and repent a little more so that we can feel God’s glorious love for us.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak