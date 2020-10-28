On Nov. 3, Ashlynn Elwess is going to serve an 18-month Spanish-speaking mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fresno, California, the city of her paternal ancestors.
“Fresno is actually where all my grandpa’s family on my dad’s side is from,” Elwess said. “My grandpa is the youngest of 14 siblings and the only member of (our church) in his family. I have never met any relatives from his side, but most of them still live around Fresno and the surrounding area. I am really excited for the opportunity I will have to serve and teach, possibly even to my own family.”
Since her first year of high school, Elwess planned to serve a mission, but when the virus started, she decided to go to a year of college at BYU-Hawaii and wait a year. However, she felt like things were not right.
“The nagging feeling that I needed to serve a mission was always in the back of my mind and I felt very conflicted," she said. "I prayed for guidance, and realized I wouldn’t feel so torn if I had really made the right choice. I then decided to serve a mission during the time I had originally planned, and I was no longer conflicted in the slightest. I felt such peace and assurance. I knew that going on a mission during this time was the right thing to do.”
Even during this time of uncertainty, Elwess feels strongly that now is her time. She believes the world needs Christ more than ever; people need the hope and comfort He brings. She feels the Lord will watch over her and keep her safe.
“Now I want to serve a mission to help people come to know Christ," she said. "I want people to know that He has the power to change us and He can bring peace, joy and healing into our lives.”
Her parents feel excited for their daughter to serve a mission. Dustin Elwess served a mission to Toronto and expressed confidence in Ashlynn.
“We are so proud of Ashlynn and her desire to serve a mission," he said. "She has always had a strong testimony, love of the gospel and a love for all those around her. She is such a light and we have been so blessed to have her in our family.”
Jeaniece Elwess, said, “She is a great example to her younger brother who always looks up to her. We know that she will do great things in Fresno.”
The Elwess family has lived in Sierra Vista for 12 years. Ashlynn graduated from Buena High School and was on the girl’s tennis team all four years. She also participated in the school’s academic decathlon team.
Ashlynn said, “I am so excited to serve a mission! I know this is exactly what I need to be doing! I am, of course, a little sad to leave my family and friends for so long, but in the grand scheme of things, 18 months is nothing compared to the joy I hope I can help others find in the gospel of Christ.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak