On Saturday, Oct. 22, approximately 135 volunteers from the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in five service projects in the community in honor of National Make a Difference Day.

Rotarians joined volunteers from the church to build a fence for the city bike park. Even with a few snags, like the tractor showing up late and leaking hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel, two sides of the fence were completed.

