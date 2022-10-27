On Saturday, Oct. 22, approximately 135 volunteers from the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in five service projects in the community in honor of National Make a Difference Day.
Rotarians joined volunteers from the church to build a fence for the city bike park. Even with a few snags, like the tractor showing up late and leaking hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel, two sides of the fence were completed.
Project head and Rotarian Nathan Williams said, “We were actually pleased with the progress we made, despite the hiccups. We got the fence built along the front and one side of the track, so it actually looks like something being used rather than just piles of dirt.”
At Huachuca Mountain Elementary School, volunteers helped prepare flower beds for replanting in the spring. Elena Haban, a retired Huachuca Mountain teacher who established the garden, agreed to come back and help the kindergarteners prepare and plant their garden next year. The volunteers also repainted the lines for the children to line up for their classes.
Thanks to the volunteers, the teacher’s lounge at the school also received a “fresh new look,” according to Principal Rose Martinez.
“Our staff works very hard, and we wanted to do something nice for them,” she said.
Buena High School received a facelift at the front of the east parking lot where rocks were used to make a swale to help with water runoff and to increase rainwater infiltration. Assistant Principal Roger Hill helped direct the volunteers who also cleaned rocks off a basketball court.
At Echoing Hope Ranch, project managers Lorna and Paul Whitehead and 30 volunteers weeded three greenhouses, dug out spent crops and deep-cleaned the inside of three buildings at the facility.
Volunteers who needed a less physically demanding project wrote letters for “Writing to Our Veterans,” at the Sierra Vista Stake Center.
Project head Pam Gore said, “We filled our big box clear full of letters to our veterans. It was wonderful!”
Mary Furry, director of the Make a Difference Day committee, noted, “I did not expect to accomplish all we did. We helped five different organizations, and it feels so good.“
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone