Tucson will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.
The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in about 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.
“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: The Earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation).
This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for "God’s Kingdom to come," a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.
“That’s the only thing that’s going to undo everything that we’ve been through,” said Janeth Santamaria. Frank and Janeth Santamaria of Tucson lived a hard life before studying the Bible’s message of hope.
Janeth said: “(Our purpose was) just to get high. That’s what our life revolved around.”
Referring to that time, Frank said: “I don’t feel like I had a purpose. My goal waking up was just to make money.”
Studying the Bible gave the Santamarias purpose in life, motivation to break their drug addictions and comfort while caring for their oldest son Francisco.
“His heart condition was found when I was pregnant,” said Janeth. Francisco needed medicine twice a day said Frank. “He had three open heart surgeries by the time he was 3 years old.” The Santamarias cared for their son for more than a decade. Sadly, Francisco, 15, died this year. “He went into the hospital Feb. 12, and he passed April 17,” said Janeth.
“That’s my firstborn,” Janeth said through tears. “He made me a mom.”
Frank now takes Psalm 37:10 very personally.
“Just a little while longer and we won’t be dealing with all this — with death and sickness,” he said.
To him, this promise for a better tomorrow is like God saying, “Just hold on.” Sharing that message with others has been a key to coping.
“When you share what you know, it just helps you to keep going,” said Janeth.
The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 No. 2 edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”
Click below for a direct link to the online version of the magazine:
Submitted by Jehovah's Witnesses