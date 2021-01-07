On December 29, volunteers from the Salvation Army joined with volunteers from the Sierra Vista Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to fill boxes with food for local families in need. The food cost was provided as part of a recent $1 million donation from the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Salvation Army in order to help support food distribution in more than 150 communities across the United States.
Lieutenant Ty Baze, an associate director for the Salvation Army in Sierra Vista said, “With the virus, the needs of the community have risen threefold since we arrived here in July of this year. With these added funds, we can go out to some of these desolate roads where families cannot get to our sites and deliver food to them.” Tuesday’s volunteers packed 336 boxes in total which were delivered to local families the next day.
Volunteer, Mike Clawson, and his 12-year-old grandson, Brody, helped on Tuesday. Clawson said, “It was great to see over 30 individuals young and old there to render service to the poor and needy. Brody put a jar of peanut butter and a jar of jelly into each box. This was his first experience serving at the Salvation Army, and he said it felt good to be able to help the homeless and the hungry.”
Associate Director Baze commented that their Salvation Army team has been grateful to have so many volunteers from the city who want to help during these difficult times. Associate Director Lieutenant Heather Baze added, “Never have we seen a community come together like this. Each week we have at least 20-25 volunteers who come and serve in some way. We are so grateful for the help.”
Volunteer Clawson shared, “This service opportunity shows me that people are eager to help others in need. A special thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the large donation, the local members of the Church for stepping up to fill and help distribute the food boxes, and especially for the Salvation Army and all the good that they do for the poor and needy in our community.” He added, “As our Savior Jesus Christ taught, ‘if you do it unto the least of these, ye have done it unto me.’”
The Salvation Army not only supplies food boxes for people in Sierra Vista, but also in Hereford, Palominas, and Huachuca City. For those desiring opportunities to help distribute food boxes to those in need, distribution times and dates are the first and second Tuesdays of each month in the local Salvation Army building in Sierra Vista, the first Tuesday at the Country Estates Baptist Church in Hereford, and the third Friday of each month at the Huachuca City Public Library in Huachuca City. Mary Mueller, food distribution director for Salvation Army, commented, “We do this twice a month. There are many opportunities to help. If you are willing to help, please call The Salvation Army at 520-459-8411.”
This and other local service opportunities are also listed on JustServe.org. Other organizations in need can add their service opportunities to the website as well.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak