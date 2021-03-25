Week 44: 1 Corinthians 3-16
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
Paul addresses multiple diverse topics in 2 Corinthians just as he had in 1 Corinthians. A major theme of the book is his desire to reconcile his relationship with this church that he had founded but had required correction and discipline. He reconciles not by compromising the Word of God but by humbling himself. Paul’s approach makes his readers more open to accepting the truths that he is sharing. Paul is modeling himself after Jesus and relying on the Holy Spirit to work in the people’s hearts.
God of All Comfort: (2 Corinthians 1:3-7) Paul wanted to reassure the people that even though they required correction and discipline for their behavior, that the goal was restoration of their relationship with God. God provides us with comfort through the trials of life. He does this both for our personal benefit but also so we can then act as the vehicle for others to experience His comfort. If we never suffer adversity – and seen how God brought us through it, how could be ever offer comfort to others? We want to nonbelievers to know God’s love and comfort in their lives. How better to do this then to be able to enter with them into their struggles because we had also experienced them ourselves and had gotten through them because of the comfort God showed us?
Ministry of condemnation vs. Ministry of Righteousness: (2 Corinthians 3) Paul contrasts the covenant made at Mt. Sinai (the giving of the law) with the new covenant where the Spirit of God lives in us writing the law on our hearts. The original covenant is described as a “ministry of condemnation” and “death” because the law brought us a knowledge of sin but no solution for it. The new covenant (Jeremiah 31:31-34; Ezekiel 36:26) brought through the death and resurrection of Jesus, provides the solution for the consequences of sin. We receive forgiveness of sin and the Spirit of God to enable us to live as God wants us to — in right relationship with Him. Paul summarizes this by stating “the letter [of the law] kills, but the Spirit gives life” (3:6).
Momentary, Light Afflictions: (2 Corinthians 4) Paul describes how we carry the promise of the Gospel “in earthen vessels” (4:7). As we live out and share the Gospel with others we may be “afflicted, perplexed, persecuted and struck down” (4:8-10) but the God of all comfort brings us through. Paul says that these “momentary, light affliction” are to be expected and cannot compare “the glory that will be revealed in us” (4:17; Romans 8:18). He instructs us not to focus on the afflictions which are “seen” and “temporary” and instead to focus on the results of these trials (spiritual maturity) that are “unseen” but the benefits of which are “eternal” (4:18).
Absent from the body, Present with the Lord: Paul reassures us that we will realize our ultimate hope – which is to spend eternity enjoying fellowship with God in heaven (5:6-8).