Week 41: Acts 5-18
Acts is Volume 2 of Luke’s history of the life of Jesus and the growth and activities of the early church. The outline of the book comes from Jesus’ instruction to the disciples just prior to His ascension back to the Father. “You shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth” (1:8).The church begins by meeting in the temple and “from house to house” (2:46; 5:42).
The stoning of Stephen was the beginning of “a great persecution began against the church in Jerusalem, and they were all scattered throughout the regions of Judea and Samaria” (8:1). God next reveals the importance of sharing the Gospel with the gentiles through a vision which leads him to minister to Cornelius (Acts 10-11). Paul and Barnabas are commissioned by the Holy Spirit to conduct outreach to the gentile nations (Acts 13:1-3).
The primary conflict facing the church was how it was seen as challenging the existing order. The Jewish religious establishment was jealous and would stir up opposition. The gentile craftsmen who made their living off of making idol and other false religious practices saw their livelihoods being destroyed by people turning to the true God
Jerusalem (Acts 1-7): The church is established on the Feast of Pentecost. At the first Pentecost God established the Jewish nation and gave them His laws. How appropriate for the church to be initiated on the same date! Peter details in two sermons that Jesus is the promised Messiah (Acts 2) and how Jesus provided the only means of salvation (Acts 3). The early believers found favor with all the people (2:47) and the nonbelievers glorified God for the signs that the disciples were performing (4:21). The religious leaders’ opposition begins after a lame man is healed and Peter, John and others are arrested for preaching in the Temple. When told they cannot teach about Jesus, the apostles choose to obey God rather than man (4:19; 5:32)
Judea and Samaria (Acts 8-10): After being scattered throughout Judea and Samaria, the believers preached in every city where they settled. Saul persecuted the church in Jerusalem and is the primary agent of the religious establishment in persecuting the believers in every community. But Saul encounters Jesus while on his way to Damascus and is transformed from being the primary opponent to being the primary proponent of the Gospel.
Remotest Part of the Earth (Acts 11-24): Jewish believers learn that the Gospel is for all people (Chapters 10-11). We are all one in Jesus. That is why they were to treat those that joined them as they would the native born. Gentiles were not expected to become Jewish as a condition of being saved through Jesus — this was the point of the council in Jerusalem (15:1-12). The principles of how to love God with all of their heart, mind, soul and strength, and how to love their neighbor as themselves is expressed in the instructions God gave at the first Pentecost.