Week 33: 1 Chronicles 25-28; 2 Chronicles 1-24
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
Chronicles: The order of the books in the Jewish Bible is different than in Christian Bibles. Chronicles is the last book in the Jewish Bible. It is intended to be a summary of all that has occurred from Adam through the decree of Cyrus to allow the people to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the Temple. Let us use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why it is important to study and have a clear understanding of the Old Testament. The two main reasons are that it points to Jesus – the promised Messiah; and the accounts of God’s interactions with His people are given for our instruction.
Messiah: In Psalm 40:7-8 Messiah speaks through David to announce, “Behold, I come; in the scroll of the book it is written of me. I delight to do your will, O my God;” One of the primary purposes of scripture was to announce the coming of the Messiah and what He would do on behalf of all nations.
After His resurrection, Jesus joins two of His disciples as they are going from Jerusalem to Emmaus. He engaging them in conversation when He sees they are sad over His death and confused about the reports of His resurrection. We are told, “Then beginning with Moses and with all the prophets, He explained to them the things concerning Himself in the Scriptures (Luke 24:27).” They come to realize who He is and return to tell the other disciples.
They shared (Luke 24:32), “Were not our hearts burning within us while He was speaking to us on the road, while He was explaining the Scriptures to us?” As they speaking with the other disciples Jesus appears and says, “These are My words which I spoke to you while I was still with you, that all things which are written about Me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.” Then He opened their minds to understand the Scriptures (Luke 24:44-45).
The three divisions of the Jewish scriptures (the Law, the Prophets and the Writings) are each referenced by Jesus as pointing to Him. Could you share the Gospel using only the Old Testament?
Examples and Instructions: In 1 Corinthians 10:1-11 Paul is teaching the people about God’s interactions with Israel during the Exodus and their time in the wilderness. He tells the church, “Now these things happened to them as an example, and they were written for our instruction.” By studying the historical accounts of God’s interactions with His people we learn to depend on God’s faithfulness and mercy. We also learn the blessings of obedience, the consequences of disobedience and we learn to see His hand in everything that happens in our lives.
Now that you have completed reading through the Old Testament I hope you have a clearer understanding of its purpose and message. I trust as we now read the New Testament that you will better understand it as a result of studying the Old Testament.
The third (2:1-13) and sixth (5:1-4) dreams symbolize how Messiah will measure His Kingdom using the plumb line of the scriptures as the measure of His Kingdom. Having the law written on the hearts will remove sin from the people. Finally, the dual role of the Messiah as both Priest (3:1-10) and King (4:1-14) are seen. Messiah brings forgiveness of their sins – symbolized by the putting off of the dirty garment. As king, Messiah will accomplish God’s plan amongst all nations – symbolized by the building of the Temple. The two trees in the sixth dream further underscore how the two roles complement each other in fulfilling God’s plan.
The final dream shows a crown being placed on the head of Joshua the priest. But the text calls him “Branch.” We know from Zechariah 3 and elsewhere in the scriptures that this is one of the names used for the Messiah. God will crown Him – give Him authority over the earth.
Zechariah chapters 9-11 speak of the first coming of Yeshua as the humble King and the rejected shepherd. Zechariah chapters 12-14 present Yeshua in His second coming. The Messiah will judge the world and rule it in righteousness from Jerusalem.
Malachi’s Disputes: The book is built around 6 disputes that God has with the people that have returned from exile. They are living in the land but they are only practicing Judaism and not having a relationship with Yehovah. God is calling them to understand that while religion is about external behavior, true faith is about loving God and His Law.
The people disdain God by: doubting God’s love for them; offering inappropriate sacrifices; accusing Him of tolerating injustice and failing to recognize their obedience; failing to tithe and treating each other treacherously. Specifically, men were leaving their Jewish wives and marrying foreign women. God answers each of their accusations. He points out His love by reminding them that He chose them and remembers their obedience; He reminds them of the importance of loving Him and not just participating in religious practices; and reminds them of their coming Messiah!
The book closes with a call to follow the law and the prophets.