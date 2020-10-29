Week 13: 1 Samuel 25-31; 2 Samuel 1-18
For daily readings go to: thebibleproject.com
This week’s readings begin with the death of Samuel and end with the death of David‘s rebellious son Absalom. It includes much of his reign as King. It details his many triumph and includes his greatest sins. We see how even a man who is “after God’s heart” (1 Samuel 13:14; Acts 13:22) is still a man that is subject to all of the frailty and failings of man. Let us learn from several of the events of David’s life.
When Saul is pursuing David to kill him, God permits David to sneak into Saul’s camp and have the opportunity to take his life. Instead he takes his spear and water bottle. He confronts Saul the next day and lets him know he did not harm him when he could have taken his life. Saul responds by ceasing to chase David. David also shares an important truth: 1 Samuel 26:23 Yehovah will repay each man for his righteousness and faithfulness. We are asked to pray for and be loving towards our enemies. We do this out of obedience. It is reassuring to know that God will reward us for our obedience.
The low point in David’s life is his sin with Bathsheba. He commits adultery. David then arranges for the death of her husband, Uriah in battle in order to cover up the affair. The child that was conceived and we get an important lesson about mourning. David was fasting and praying fervently in hope that God might restore the child’s health. After the child dies David’s attendants were concerned about David harming himself. Instead he returns to normal life. When asked how he could bounce back so readily he explains (2 Samuel 12:23) “Now that he has dies; why should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I will go to him, but he will not return to me.” David knew he would be reunited with his child after death. This is why we do not mourn like those who have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13).
Psalm 51 is David’s confession and plea for mercy after his sins. He states that he has sinned against God alone. At first you might say, “Wait a minute! What about Uriah and Bathsheba?” Yes they were the objects of David’s disobedience but it was God’s law that was violated – they were the collateral damage of his disobedience. We express our obedience and disobedience though our action – which impact the people around us. But the disobedience if first and foremost a rejection of God and his law.
David’s sin led to calamity in David’s family. Amon rapes his sister Tamar. Absalom kills his brother Amon for what he did. Absalom then conspired to remove David as king and is temporarily successful in his rebellion. David could not have foreseen these consequences. This is why Jesus calls us to a higher standard of not only following the letter of the law (do not commit adultery) but embracing its principles (do not lust).
