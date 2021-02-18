Week 29: Ezekiel: 37-48; Ezra: 1-10; Nehemiah 1-3
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
Ezekiel: Up to this point in the book the prophet has primarily discussed the sins of the people and God’s judgement. He has also shared a hopeful message of a coming new covenant and a regathering of the people in the land. In the closing chapters of the book, Ezekiel turns to Israel’s future. The section begins with the vision of the valley of dry bones. God brings them to life and covers the bones with flesh symbolizing His restoring of the nation. Chapters 38 and 39 are the famous future invasion of Israel by a hostile nation to the North led by God. These chapters are the subject of many conjectures about who God is (many believe Russia) and the timing of this event.
Next there is an extensive description (four chapters) of a future Temple. Additional chapters give details of the operation of the Temple. Many believe that this is the Temple that will be built during the coming Millennium. The Millennium is a 1,000 year period when many believe Jesus will reign on the earth prior to God creating a new heaven and a new earth. Finally the land is divided among the tribes of Israel. Of special note is that people of other nations that have joined themselves to God’s people are welcome to live in the land along with the direct descendants of Abraham.
Three passages deserve special note. First, in Ezekiel 43:1-5 God’s glory returns to fill the Temple. This did not happen when the second Temple was built after the return of the exiles to Jerusalem. We saw God withdraw from the Temple in Ezekiel chapters 10 and 11.
Second, in Ezekiel 39:29 God promises to pour out His Spirit on the people. Jesus likewise promised to send the disciples the Holy Spirit to lead them just prior to His crucifixion.
Finally, the book ends with the hopeful message that God will dwell with and lead His people. This hope is captured in the name that Jerusalem will be known by: “Yehovah is there.”
Zerubbabel: Ezra Chapters 1-6 describe the first group of people that God commissioned through King Cyrus to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the Temple. Zerubbabel led the people back and organized the rebuilding efforts. The people meet opposition from the inhabitants of the land and are the subject of false accusations that temporarily top the rebuilding project.
The work is ultimately completed and the Temple dedicated. We do not see the glory of God return to the Temple. There will be a Temple and religion will be practiced but it will be lacking something essential.
Ezra: He leads a second group of exiles back to Jerusalem. He is disheartened to find that the Jews had broken God’s law by intermarriage with pagan people. He rebukes the people and forces them to divorce their wives. He does not do this at the direction of God but of his own determination. So begins man’s redefining of how God will be followed.