Week 28: Lamentations and Ezekiel: 16-36
Wicked: Ezekiel 18:10-13 gives us God’s definition of the wicked. There is good news for them because He promises that if they repent, He will forgive their past wickedness and view them as only for the righteous way they finished their lives, “All his transgressions which he has committed will not be remembered against him; because of his righteousness which he has practiced, he will live” (18:21-23). God wants all to repent and be saved. This is emphasized by His stating that He takes no pleasure in the death of the wick, but wants all to repent (18:23, 32).
Righteous: Ezekiel 18:5-9 gives us God’s definition of a righteous man. There is bad news for the man who lives a righteous life but later forsakes it. He will be treated based on the wickedness at the end of his life and not the righteous deeds he had done earlier “All his righteous deeds which he has done will not be remembered for his treachery which he has committed and his sin which he has committed; for them he will die” (18:24).
God’s judging us by how we conclude our lives does not fit with men’s sense of justice (18:25-29). But God chastises the people for their criticism and reminds them He is the ultimate judge of man – “But the house of Israel says, ‘The way of the Lord is not right.’ Are My ways not right, O house of Israel? Is it not your ways that are not right?” This is why Paul stresses the need to complete our race with integrity and not falter before reaching the end (1 Corinthians 9:24-27). Paul celebrates the successful completion of His journey “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8).
Watchman: Ezekiel is called by God to be the watchman on the wall that warns the people against sinning and the judgment that will come on those that sin (3:16-21). But God also gives this responsibility to every believer (33:1-9). We are to reach our family, friends and all we interact with to let them know the good news of the Gospel and the certainty of punishment for those that reject it. If we fail to fulfill our responsibility, God will hold us accountable “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet and the people are not warned, [the sinner] is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood I will require from the watchman’s hand.’”
Shepherds: Throughout the Bible, God describes Himself as the shepherd of His people (34:17-22). Jesus in John 10:11-18 defines Himself as the Good Shepherd – identifying as one with the Father. God also describes the religious leaders as shepherding His flock. In Ezekiel 34:1-10 God criticizes the human shepherds for failing to lead the people but instead living off the people. God promises to restore (34:11-16) but also to judge His flock (34:17-22). David captures this truth in Psalm 23.