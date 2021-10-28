Week 45: 2 Corinthians; Galatians 1-2
Galatians: The book of Galatians is like a condensed version of the book of Romans. It addresses the same two major themes. First, the role of law in the life of Christians. Second, achieving unity in a diverse community. Paul begins by reminding them of the truth of the Gospel he shared with them. Then he warns against following after “a different gospel” (1:6-7). He warns them that even if an “angel from heaven” were to bring a different teaching that that angel “is to be accursed” (1:7-8).
The primary misunderstanding that had grown up in the Jewish people is that they were justified before God by observing the law. This was never the case as “a man is not justified by the works of the law” but by faith in Jesus (2:16). That does not mean the law has no value. The law defines what we must do to demonstrate that we love God with all our heart, mind, soul and strength. And it teaches us how to show that we love our neighbors as ourselves. The law assists the believer in the process of sanctification – of becoming holy even as our heavenly father is holy.
In Chapters 3 and 4 Paul uses the example of Abraham and His two sons. Abraham was declared righteous because of the faith in God he demonstrated even before the law or circumcision were given to the Jewish people. Isaac was the product of faith, the son of the promise and the line through which the Messiah came. Ishmael was born of human efforts and represented the futility of trying to please God by observing the law.
Chapters 5 and 6 teach us how to Live by the Spirit and generate the fruit of the spirit (5:22-25). Paul teaches that we are to bear one another’s burdens (6:2-6) and that the “only thing that matters is faith expressing itself through love” (5:6).
Ephesians: This book is also designed in two sections. Chapters one through three describe the Biblical basis for the unity of believers that Jesus prayed for in John 17. Chapters four through 6 describe God’s resources (4:11-13) to help us achieve unity (4:4-7), the behaviors that promote unity (4:11-13) and the armor of God that helps us fight of the spiritual evil that would disrupt unity and our individual faith (6:10-17).
Chapter 4:4-6 gives the basis for unity, “There is one body and one Spirit, just as also you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all who is over all and through all and in all.” God supports His people’s efforts by sending workers to shepherd them. “He gave some as apostles, and some as prophets, and some as evangelists, and some as pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ; until we all attain to the unity of the faith” (4:11-13).