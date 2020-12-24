Week 21: Job 1-31
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
Many people think the Book of Job addresses the question of “Why do bad things happen to good people?” This question is not answered by this book. In part because it is the wrong question to ask. Job gives us the right question when he asks, “Shall we indeed accept good from God and not accept adversity?” (Job 2:10) Job’s answer is “Yes” and he is correct.
The central struggle of the book is to understand the character of God and how he runs this world. This week we encounter Job’s three friends who believe that God is just and therefore rewards good and punishes evil. This understanding is widely held. While it is ultimately true – there is a heaven and there is a hell, it does not always express itself during our lifetime on earth. Evil persons often seem to prosper and the righteous experience lives of challenge and adversity.
Job is described by God as being “a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil” (Job 1:8). Satan accuses Job of behaving this way only to receive God’s favor. To test Job’s character God first allows Satan to destroy Job’s wealth and children and then afflict his health. “Through all this Job did not sin nor did he blame God” (Job 1:22). He proved that his faith was not based on God blessing him because of his obedience but because He loved Job and gave His blessings to Job from His lovingkindness.
Job is visited by three “friends” who believe that the adversity he is experiencing is due to an unconfessed sin and they try to get Job to confess and repent. Job argues that he has not sinned and that there understanding of God and how he operates if flawed. Job’s argument is correct as we know from what happened between God and Satan. Because his friends start with a wrong understanding they can never get to a correct view of God’s actions.
Job’s confidence in God is so great that he makes the great proclamation of faith, “Though He slay me, I will hope in Him.” (Job 13:15). Job understands that God’s mind and purposes are much greater than man’s and that we will not always understand them with our limited human capacity.
In protesting his innocence Job says that he has a “witness in heaven” who intercedes on His behalf before God (Job 16:19). He later describes this same individual as being his redeemer. He states, “I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last He will take His stand on the earth. Even after my skin is destroyed, yet from my flesh I shall see God;” (Job 19:25-26).
As Christians we know Job’s witness and redeemer is the Messiah, Jesus. How remarkable that Job understood that Jesus was going to redeem Job, resurrect Job and rule over Job on the earth in the future. These truths are also our hope for the future and strength to face the adversities of life today.