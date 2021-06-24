Week 38: John 5-21
I am: We first encounter this title through Moses at the burning bush. Moses asks God what name He should give the people when they ask who sent him to them. God said to Moses, “I AM WHO I AM”; and He said, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, ‘I AM has sent me to you’” (Exodus 3:14). Jesus uses this title on seven occasions to identify himself. The use may not be apparent in your translation of the Bible but it is present in the Greek source documents.
Jesus uses it for the first time in identifying himself as the Messiah to the Samaritan woman in John 4:26. Next He uses it to reassure the frightened disciples when He comes to them walking on the water (6:20). In John 8:42 He tells the people that they will die in their sins unless they believe that He is the “I am.” Salvation depends on recognizing that Jesus is God in human form that died for our sins. He reinforces this in John 8:28 when He says that they will realize that He is “I am” when He is crucified.
During a heated exchange with the Pharisees, Jesus claims to have seen Abraham and when asked how that could be He said it is because He is the “I am” (8:58). Also, when explaining to the disciples that He was going to be crucified He told them He wanted to know in advance so when it happened they would know He was the “I am” (13:19).
The final time He uses the title is at His arrest. When the soldiers come He asks them for whom they are coming. They say Jesus of Nazareth and He replies. “I am” (18:5). At the sound of the title the soldiers fall backward and Jesus just waits. Jesus was in control of all of the events of His arrest, crucifixion and resurrection. His death was not tragic but was the triumphant conclusion of His ministry. It was why He came into the world.
“I am” Defines Jesus: Jesus also used “I am” seven times in defining who He was. He states that “I am” the “Bread of Life” (6:35); the “Light of the world” (8:12); the “gate for the sheep” (10:7); the “Good Shepherd” (10:11); the resurrection and the life” (11:25); the “way, the truth and life” (14:6); and the “true vine” (15:1). Studying these titles gives us a complete understanding of His divinity and ministry.
Seven Sermons: Jesus gives seven sermons in John’s Gospel that help explain His divinity, ministry and titles. He uses them to explain the new birth (Chapter 3); He is the living water (Chapter 4); divine (Chapter 5); the bread of life (Chapter 6); the light of the world (Chapter 8); and the Good Shepherd (Chapter 10).
In Chapters 13-16 His extended sermon describes life after His ascension and the role of the Holy Spirit. “I am” unifies Father, Son and Holy Spirit as being God.