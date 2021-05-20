Week 36: Matthew 21-28; Mark 1-6
Reading the Gospel of Mark is like running through river rapids. Each chapter contains multiple events – as many as 13 in one chapter! Many events are described in only two or three verses. When He does give an extended description of an event it is like coming upon a flat portion of the river where there is time to take in the message in a more contemplative fashion. The word “immediately” is used 39 times in the text which also contributes to the fast paced nature of the book.
Son of God: Jesus is the only “begotten” Son of God. The term begotten literally means “made of the same substance as.” So while we can be the adopted children of God, Jesus is the only “Son” that shares the same nature with the Father.
The Gospel of Mark opens with His proclamation that Jesus is the “Son of God.” At His baptism (1:9-11) and at the transfiguration (9:2-10) God audibly identifies Jesus as His Son. Twice He is identified by the demons that He is casting out (3:11 and 5:7) by this title. Jesus even acknowledges that He is the Son of God during His trial before the Jewish court (14:61-62).
The only person in the entire Gospel to recognize Jesus as the Son of God is the centurion that witnesses Jesus' death on the cross. Our salvation depends on our coming to the understanding that Jesus is the Son of God whose death and resurrection provided the means for us to be reconciled with God. By this we become children of God.
Son of Man: This title comes from Daniel Chapter 7 where He is given dominion over the entire world as His everlasting Kingdom. This is the title Jesus repeatedly uses for Himself. The Son of Man has authority to forgive sins. This is something that only God has the ability to do (Isaiah 43:25). This demonstrates that the Son of Man is one with the heavenly Father! He is further identified as one with the Father when He claims to be “Lord of the sabbath” (Mark 2:28) which gives Him the right to heal and do the works of God on the Sabbath.
Other attributes of the Son of Man include: that he must suffer and be killed to complete His mission (8:31; 9:31; 10:33). That He would disavow those who deny Him (9:7); that He would suffer and be treated with contempt (9:12); that He would rise from the dead after three days (9:9, 9:31).
He also states that He came to serve (10:45); He came to give His life as a ransom for many (10:45) and that He will return in the clouds with power and glory (13:26). He predicted that He would be betrayed (14:41) but pronounced a woe to the one that betrays him (14:21) as it would be better for that person that they had never been born.
Jesus is fully God (Son of God) and fully man (Son of Man).