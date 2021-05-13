Week 35: Matthew 7-20
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
Throughout the Old Testament, the phrase, “Thus says the Lord” precedes the important message God wants His people to hear and understand. In the Gospels, Jesus uses a similar proclamation. Twenty-six times He states, “I say to you” to call special attention to what He is about to teach. Twenty-three times He expresses even greater urgency by stating, “Truly, I say to you.” While every word spoken by Jesus was given to Him directly by His heavenly father, focusing on these passages with special emphasis is important.
The first time this phrase appears is in reference to the Law of God: “For truly I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or stroke shall pass from the Law until all is accomplished (5:18). Some people teach that the Law is not applicable to us today. However, the two greatest commandments – as identified by Jesus, are to love God and to love our neighbor. It is precisely the Law of God that teaches how to do these things. Far from being obsolete, the instructions in the Law and the prophets are needed to fulfill what Jesus expects of us.
Next, insincere and wrongly motivated giving, praying and fasting are condemned. They are rejected by God and will only be rewarded by the human audience to which they are directed (6:2, 5, 16). Such empty religious practices are condemned throughout both the Old and New Testaments.
After being accused of driving out demons by the power of Satan, Jesus begins to teach in parables rather than in explicit details. We are often taught that parables were used because they are an effective teaching device – and they are. But Jesus quoting Isaiah explains they were also used to express truth to those that God would give understanding of the parable but to hide the truth from those that rejected God’s truth (13:10-17).
After a rich young man declines to give up His wealth in favor of following Jesus, Jesus remarks that “it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven (19:23). Jesus states this on two occasion. First to show how the rich can make wealth their false god. The second time it is stated to teach that earthly wealth was not a sign of God’s favor towards people (19:24-26) and that wanted to save members of every economic class.
Finally, when describing the judgement of nations, Jesus emphasizes the importance of the second of the great commandments. He tells them that when they feed for the hungry, cloth the naked, and extend love to the stranger, the sick and the prisoner that they are rewarded as if they did it to Jesus directly. Failure to fulfill these obligations is like refusing to do them for Jesus!
As you are reading through the Gospels, pay special attention when you see “I say to you” and “Truly, I say to you.” This is how the Holy Spirit spotlights these very important truths for us.