Week 30: Nehemiah 4-13; Ester 1-10
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
The historical narrative of the Jewish people after the exile demonstrates how the people began to redefine their religious practice. These changes anticipate the major shift that will come after the Temple is destroyed in 70 A.D. when Temple Judaism is transformed into Rabbinic Judaism.
While they were in exile, there was no temple to perform sacrifices and the Temple in Jerusalem had been destroyed. Synagogues developed as local places of worship. The presence of God had left the Temple prior to its destruction (see Ezekiel chapters 10 and 11). Nowhere in Ezra, Nehemiah or Ester do we read, “Thus says the Lord” or “the Lord said to…” We see the people participating in practicing the form of their religion, but something essential is missing.
Nehemiah: After hearing a report of the poor conditions in Jerusalem, Nehemiah prays, approaches King Darius and gets permission to lead an additional group of exiles back to Jerusalem. His mission is to rebuild the wall around the city to stop the enemies of the people from harassing them. Nehemiah organizes the people and a system to protect them while the rebuilding is occurring. The work was completed in 52 days and the wall is dedicated.
The people’s faith is renewed by having them assemble to hear the law read. Chapter 9 includes a beautiful and comprehensive summary of God’s interaction with His people from the creation through the exile. The people are moved and respond with a desire to renew their commitment to following God’s laws. The feasts of Tabernacles are observed and obedience to observing the Sabbath is stressed.
In the final chapter, Nehemiah decides on his own to exclude all foreigners from the land. This was done to help prevent the people from being led astray, but was not in keeping with God’s desire for Israel to be priests to the other nations. He reinstates tithing, observance of the Sabbath by prohibiting commerce on it, and prohibits intermarriage of Jews with gentiles. Each time he asks God to remember him for what he did, implying that God should recognize Nehemiah’s accomplishments and consider them as God judged him.
Ester: Many of the exiles chose not to return to Israel, but continued to live throughout the empire where they had been exiled. Ester demonstrates how God protected and delivered His people from an attempt to annihilate them. God rules in the events of history and has Ester become the queen of the empire. He also gives her uncle Mordecai the opportunity to save the king’s life, which will be important to the later deliverance of the Jews.
Haman is the villain of the story, who is a power-hungry political opportunist who hates Mordecai and the Jewish people. He manipulates the king into allowing him to kill all of the Jews in the empire – which would have included Israel. God delivers His people by using Ester and Mordecai which He had positioned for “such a time as this.” God loves His people and protects them.