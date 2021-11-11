Week 46: Galatians 3-4; Ephesians: 1-6; Philippians 1-4
Note: These articles are going to vary slightly from the weekly readings. They will address all the content but the chapters discussed will be grouped in a different manner.
In his letters to the churches at Philippi and Colossae Paul focuses on how we are to behave as citizens of God’s Kingdom on Earth.
Philippians: Paul states, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (1:21). We are to represent Jesus to the world through our conduct. By this we will open up opportunity to share with them the gospel — the knowledge of salvation through faith in Jesus. “Conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ” (1:27). Paul calls on them to show the unity among believers by “standing firm in one spirit with one mind striving together” (1:27). Unity is a distinctive characteristic of believers.
The basis for this unity is founded in behaving as Jesus did. The most profound statement about Jesus behavior is known as the “kenosis” which is given in Philippians 2:5-8. “Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men. Being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”
Men’s troubles began in the Garden of Eden when he disobeyed God because he wanted to be like God. The Messiah, who was God, restores our relationship with God by “emptying” Himself of privilege and position as God to take on human form and die to provide for the forgiveness of our sins. Kenosis is the Greek word which means “to empty.”
We are to empty ourselves of “selfishness and empty conceit” and instead be humble regarding “one another as more important than yourselves’ (2:3-4). This will enable us to be of “the same mind, maintaining the same love, united in one spirit, intent on one purpose” (2:2).
Colossians: In Colossians we are given an inspiring description of Jesus, not as the suffering servant but as God, the creator of all things and the head of the church (1:15-20). Because of who He is and what He has done for us, He is able to make us “complete” in Him (1:28).
Chapter 2 deals with the fact that people who are complete in Christ are not to be subject to the philosophies of men or the empty religious rituals and rules. The goal of human efforts is to change men’s behaviors by imposing rules on them. Paul warns that human efforts have “no value against fleshly indulgence” (2:23).
Instead we are to die to ourselves and “set your mind on things above” (3:1-4). Doing this will rid us of bad behaviors (3:5-8) and put on a “new self” reflecting all of the characteristics of our Savior (3:12-13). This will result in “the perfect bond of unity” (3:14) which destroys all ethnic, racial and economic differences between believers (3:9-10). Unity, like salvation, is only found in Jesus.