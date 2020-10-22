Week 12: Ruth 1-4; 1 Samuel 1-24
For Daily Readings go to: thebibleproject.com
This week’s readings begin with two remarkable women – Ruth and Hannah. From the book of Ruth we see the practical application of the kinsman redeemer (Leviticus 25:25). Naomi and her family moved to Moab because of a famine. They were also poor and had sold their land. While in Moab Naomi’s two sons married local women. Naomi’s husband and two sons die and she decides to return to Israel. Naomi tells her daughters-in-law that they need not go with her but Ruth professes her loyalty to Naomi and faith in Yehovah (Ruth 1:16): “where you go, I will go, and where you lodge, I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God, my God.” According to Leviticus 19:34 she will no longer be treated as a Moabite but as a native-born Jew.
Once back in Israel she is led to meet Boaz who is willing to act as the kinsman redeemer and marries Ruth because of her character and reputation. This account is a model for Jesus acting as our kinsman redeemer. He became our kinsman by becoming fully human and living a perfect, that is a sinless life. He purchased our redemption through His death and resurrection. Ruth is found in the genealogy of Jesus and while she was born a Moabite she is considered as a native born woman and therefore does not interfere with the line through which Jesus’ earthly family came.
Hannah is the mother of Samuel. Samuel was the last of the judges as well as a prophet and a priest. Hannah was childless and vowed that if God would give her a son that she would dedicate him to God’s service. God answers her prayer and she dedicates Samuel who will anoint the first two kings of Israel – Saul and David.
Her prayer of Thanks giving in 1 Samuel 2 tells us a great deal about God’s character. In verse 2 she states, “There is no one holy like Yehovah.” Hannah is telling us that God defines holiness because He is the embodiment of perfect holiness. His holiness is expressed in His words for us to follow. She also states that, “Indeed, there is no one besides you.” While it is true that she is stating that there is only one God, she is also something further. She is reminding us that every detail of life must be seen through the lens of God’s purposes.
The Apostle Paul in Romans 8:28 captures this same truth: And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. Remember, what God knows to be good for us may not be those things that make us happy. It may be good for us to experience trials and temptations in order to grow and mature in sanctification.
Hannah tells us that God “is a God of knowledge.” He knows what is best for us and we must trust in Him.