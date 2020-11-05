Week 14: 2 Samuel 19-24; 1 Kings 1-16
After sinning with Bathsheba and having her husband killed, David’s life was in constant turmoil. This week’s reading begins with the aftermath of Absalom’s rebellion which is quickly followed by another rebellion led by Sheba which is quickly put down. Israel experiences famine and war and even a pestilence that kills 70,000 as a result of David taking an unauthorized census. The pestilence ends when David purchases the threshing floor of Araunah, builds an altar and makes appropriate sacrifices to God. The land he purchases would later become the site for the Temple. God would not permit David to build the Temple but promised to let Solomon complete the task.
Solomon’s ascent to the throne is contested by his brother Adonijah who declared himself king even before David died. David pronounces Solomon as king after Nathan and Bathsheba intervene. But almost immediately Solomon begins to make errors. He marries Pharaoh’s daughter and makes sacrifices on high places – both of which are violations of God’s law. These violations do not stop God from blessing Solomon when he asks for wisdom. Because Solomon asked for wisdom to lead the people God additionally rewarded him with riches and honor.
Solomon completes the building of the Temple and God shows His approval by sending fire to consume the sacrifices and by filling the Temple with His presence. Solomon instructs the people to pray towards the Temple and God will respond to them. He also points out that “foreigners” that are devoted to Yehovah and pray to Him can expect God to respond to them as He does the descendants of Abraham. Isaiah will later express this truth when he quotes Yehovah’s statement “For My house will be called a house of prayer for all the peoples” (Isaiah 56:7)
1 Kings 10:23-24 tells us, “23 So King Solomon became greater than all the kings of the earth in riches and in wisdom. 24 All the earth was seeking the presence of Solomon, to hear his wisdom which God had put in his heart.” Unfortunately in his later years Solomon’s heart was turned from being wholly devoted to God by his numerous foreign wives. The kingdom will be divided after his death and this will start into motion a series of evil kings that rule the Northern kingdom (Israel) and a mix of evil and partially obedient kings in the Southern Kingdom (Judah). Ultimately Israel will be dispersed among the Assyrian empire and Judah will go into exile in Babylon.
The people thought that having a king would help stabilize the nation but the human failings of the kings made a monarchy no better than when the people were led by a series of judges. We all must learn the lesson that we will enjoy the most peace and joy in life when our hearts are fully devoted to God as reflected in our dedication to living in obedience of His commandments. The prophets will take center stage next week in teaching this to the people.