On Sept. 20, Eloise and Mike Clawson return home from serving a six-month Spanish-speaking mission in Fresno, California, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Serving our mission in (the cities of) Dinuba, Orosi/Cutler, Reedley and Selma, California, was the closest thing to serving in a foreign Spanish speaking country,” said Mike Clawson, who previously served a mission in Monterrey, Mexico, as a young adult.
“The majority of the people we served with and helped are from southern México, Honduras, Venezuela and Guatemala. They are very humble, hard-working people. Most of (them) work in the orchards, vineyards and fruit packing plants.”
Eloise said her biggest challenge was the Spanish language because it was difficult for her to be immersed in a foreign language and not be able to understand most of it.
Mike struggled most with being spread so thin. They supported four different Spanish groups, each one in a different city. Their days were spent training leaders, helping members, working with the youth, supporting eight young missionaries, visiting members and performing service.
“We often got home around 10 p.m.,” Eloise commented.
Eloise shared many of her talents during their service. She was able to cut the hair of more than 30 missionaries. She taught the members and young missionaries how to clean and organize three different church buildings. They put on multiple fiestas for all of the members and their friends. They prepared meals for over 70 people on several occasions.
Mike taught guitar and played in talent shows. “We were able to make people happy through laughter and love,” Mike said.
Mike told of an experience they had when their truck stopped suddenly one day, and a service light came on indicating potential transmission damage if they continued to drive. They checked with the dealer and found it would be several months before they could fix it. Their service required a lot of driving, and they didn’t know what to do. Eloise suggested saying a prayer. Mike shared, “(after praying) it came to me that we were called as missionaries in the service of the Lord. I was placing the truck situation into the Lord’s hands. We needed to drive people to the Temple in Fresno and many other appointments each week. When we left the church building and started the truck, the engine warning light went off and never came back on. The following week we went to a Ford dealership in Visalia, and they couldn’t find anything wrong with it. This was nothing short of a modern-day miracle!”
Some of their favorite things about their mission were the humble people, the agriculture, and working with 18- to 21-year-old missionaries.
“We were their mission grandparents," Mike said. "We made them laugh and helped them when they were down. We loved them like our own family. They are amazing and bold.”
Eloise said she loved watching Mike interact with all the Spanish speakers as a teacher, trainer, missionary, friend and role model.
“Our relationship with the Savior has grown tremendously," Mike said. "As we had the opportunity to dedicate 100% of our time in Church service and study, we came to have a greater appreciation for the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the opportunity that all of God’s children have to repent of our sins and wrongdoings. We were able to see miracles in people’s lives as they chose to come unto Christ.
"Although living the gospel of Jesus Christ doesn’t mean we won’t have problems and challenges in our lives, it does provide a way for us to deal with our problems and overcome them. He will lighten our burdens.”
Eloise added, “All of our children and grandchildren live in Sierra Vista. They have all been blessed tremendously as we served our mission. Although it was hard to leave our home and family, our mission has been life changing … serving our Savior Jesus Christ helps put all of the craziness in the world today into perspective.
"Worldly or material things just aren’t that important. People today need to be less concerned about 'what is in it for me' and more like the Savior and strive to lighten the burdens of the poor, needy and downtrodden.”
When the Clawsons return, they plan to continue serving in the church and in their family.
Eloise said, “Our family in Sierra Vista has been so loving and supportive of us on our mission. It will be wonderful to serve them again.”
Mike added, “Serving a mission was a wonderful privilege and honor. In the Book of Mormon, a scripture puts it all into perspective: 'And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings, ye are only in the service of your God (Mosiah 2:17).' ”