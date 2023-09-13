mission

Mike and Eloise Clawson

 submitted

On Sept. 20, Eloise and Mike Clawson return home from serving a six-month Spanish-speaking mission in Fresno, California, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Serving our mission in (the cities of) Dinuba, Orosi/Cutler, Reedley and Selma, California, was the closest thing to serving in a foreign Spanish speaking country,” said Mike Clawson, who previously served a mission in Monterrey, Mexico, as a young adult.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?