On Oct. 18, Neal Barnhill returned home from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Riverside, California.

Barnhill said, “My relationship with the Savior has changed dramatically. I remember before my mission I had the erroneous thought that the Savior was only there for those who were righteous, that His grace was purely for those who were already perfect in their behaviors. I had the opportunity to work with people of diverse backgrounds.

