On Oct. 18, Neal Barnhill returned home from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Riverside, California.
Barnhill said, “My relationship with the Savior has changed dramatically. I remember before my mission I had the erroneous thought that the Savior was only there for those who were righteous, that His grace was purely for those who were already perfect in their behaviors. I had the opportunity to work with people of diverse backgrounds.
“As they strove to become better, the light of God filled their heart — you could see it change their very countenance — they would glow! I think somewhere around a year into my journey, I saw the same (thing) was happening to me!”
His parents, David and Sarah Barnhill, felt that having a son on a mission made it easier to share their faith (with others.) They said they were blessed with an added measure of the Spirit in their daily lives.
As with other missionaries, Barnhill’s missionary work was affected by the virus. He said, “(We are) spreading Jesus Christ to the four corners of the Earth by the amazing channel of the internet. COVID-19 gave all of us who served in 2020 a very unique perspective on the future of God’s work here on the Earth. We were largely consigned to spreading God’s word online — believe it or not, through Facebook! Of course, we made calls, (sent) emails and even letters. We didn’t let the idea of being stuck at home frighten or discourage us. We went on to find new ways to do the work that we had set out to do from the beginning.”
Barnhill shared how he grew from serving a mission.
“I think some of my talents lie in helping people see the joy in life,” he said. “Being on a mission has helped me to shape that in a way to where I can bring the Savior’s joy into the room. The mission has refined my teaching skills, helping me to better break complex concepts into simple terms so those around me understand a unique message and vocabulary.”
Barnhill is in school pursuing an engineering degree while he is also learning to be a welder. He ultimately hopes to become an astronaut.
“However,” he noted, “more important than a career is the importance of being ready for the time to become a husband and father. I hope one day to have a family that will be a beacon of Christ’s light in an ever-hostile world. I have come to learn that the title of a mother, a father, a parent — though common to all mankind, is more distinguishing than any title created by man.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone