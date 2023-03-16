Mike and Eloise Clawson are leaving on March 20 to serve a six-month Spanish-speaking mission in Fresno, California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Due to a family commitment to help provide care for Eloise’s 89-year-old mother, they decided that right now they could only be away for six months. They applied to serve in the Farmington, New Mexico Mission, which would be close enough if an emergency arose with her mother.
“Even with the mission president of the Farmington, New Mexico Mission calling Salt Lake City, twice, the Lord had other plans,” Mike said. “When Eloise read our mission call, we were shocked! Not only did we receive our [assignment] to the Fresno, California Mission, but it was Spanish-speaking! We are so happy to serve and know that the Lord must have a special purpose for us to serve in California.”
The Clawsons moved to Sierra Vista in February of 1992. Mike was the city of Sierra Vista’s Procurement Manager for nearly 25 years before retiring. In addition, he taught business courses for 15 years at the University of Phoenix in Tucson. He also taught business courses locally at Cochise College for nearly 10 years.
Eloise was a little reluctant to leave their grandkids and children to serve a mission, but she had a very special spiritual experience last September, while traveling back east on a church history tour. She received personal answers to prayers in which she was told that they needed to serve a mission soon.
Mike noted that after discussing this special experience, they decided to serve in a year or so., But Eloise again had another spiritual experience while serving in the Tucson Temple, in which she was asked, “What part of SOON did you not understand?” On the way home from Tucson, they decided to send in their mission application papers immediately.
The Clawsons feel that “Sierra Vista is the best kept secret in Arizona.” Their three children all graduated from Buena High School, moved away to continue their educations, and then all of them moved back home with their spouses and family. “We are so blessed to have all three children--Lance, Holly and Kimberly--and eight grandchildren living within five minutes from us,” Eloise shared.
Their daughter Kimberly Clawson, shared, “I’ve known my entire life that my parents wanted to serve a mission together. I am so proud of them. I am going to miss them a lot because we are very close. However, I know that this is what they are supposed to be doing right now. I think that the world is in commotion and full of uncertainty and the peace we will find is in Jesus Christ. My parents will be sharing the light of Christ with those they come in contact within the Fresno area.”
Jett Clawson, 12, said, “I’m happy for my grandparents. I will miss them, but I know they will be happy that they are on a mission.”
Jase Rowley, 9, added, “I am excited for my grandparents to go on a mission. It will help me learn how to be a better missionary when I go on my mission when I turn 18 years old.”
Eloise opined, “It is very difficult to leave family, especially with our grandkids being so young. However, our living Prophet and Apostles have promised that “as we serve in the mission field, our children and grandchildren will be blessed in ways that would not have been possible had we stayed at home.”
Mike noted, “This knowledge brought peace to us knowing that our family at home will be blessed for our missionary service. The joy and happiness that we will experience as we help bring others unto Christ and render service to those in need will make our mission all worthwhile.”
