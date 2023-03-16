Mike and Eloise Clawson are leaving on March 20 to serve a six-month Spanish-speaking mission in Fresno, California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Due to a family commitment to help provide care for Eloise’s 89-year-old mother, they decided that right now they could only be away for six months. They applied to serve in the Farmington, New Mexico Mission, which would be close enough if an emergency arose with her mother.

