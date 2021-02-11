Joshua Sieler recently returned from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Antonio, Texas. As soon as he got to Texas, Sieler hit the ground running. He said, “On the first day entering the mission field I remember my companion had set up a game of basketball with a friend of our Church. He was not a member of our faith but that did not matter. We played a game and then said good-bye. It was not even a week later that the friend sent us a text and wanted to learn more about our Church and wanted to come to church. It showed me the power of being a friend.”
Sieler elaborated that being a friend to those he met allowed him to more easily listen and communicate with them. It also allowed him to share the goodness he has in his own life. “When (I saw) people for who they are, I tried to show them how the gospel affected my life and be their friend. When they saw that what I have is good they wanted to be a part of what I was sharing.”
Sieler accredited the goodness that he has in his life to Christ. “I view (Jesus Christ) as an active influencer in my life — a person I counsel with to accomplish goals and solve problems. I have learned to trust that He is actively leading me, and it gives me peace to know He is at the helm of my life.” Sieler stated. With this guidance, he acknowledged, “I am much more confident in myself and have a trust that I am not adrift in this life. I am happier and have a better understanding of what is going on.”
According to Sieler helping people come unto Christ is the goal of all missionaries. In the past this was often done in person, but with the onset of the pandemic, missionaries have turned more to social media and have found that it improved their abilities to contact people, teach them, and invite them to come unto the Savior.
Jaci and Curtis Sieler, Joshua’s parents, are proud of their son’s missionary service. “For our family, missionary service is a great blessing from God, to have an opportunity to represent Him. We feel it is our responsibility to do so. Josh, as well as his other older brothers, were blessed to have that opportunity, and we look forward to [our] two younger sons having their opportunity. Someday, Jaci and I look forward to the time (we can) serve a couple mission, if we are blessed to do so.”
Now that he is home, Joshua plans to work, prepare to join the military, and go to school. “Someday,” he said, “I hope to visit Texas again if life allows me.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak