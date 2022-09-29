On Oct. 11, Caleb Sieler will travel to northwest Mexico City, Mexico, to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I am going because the prophet has asked that every able young man go and serve a mission,” Sieler said.
His mother, Jaci Sieler, said, “I am proud of Caleb’s choice to serve a mission for the Lord. He is an honorable young man who seeks to do the Lord’s will and to serve those he encounters. This will be a challenging two years of growth and sacrifice that will help solidify a foundation for him to build his life on.”
Sieler is not the first in his family to serve a mission. His father served a mission in Naga, Philippines; his grandparents served a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois; and his three older brothers served in Majuro, Marshall Islands, Baltimore and San Antonio.
“I have seen my three older brothers go and come back," Sieler said. "I have seen a wonderful change that has happened to them and the blessing that going on a mission has been as they have moved on and started a career and life away from home.
“However, the main reason I want to serve a mission is to help guide others to the joy of the gospel that I had growing up in the church that can be found nowhere else.”
Sieler earned money to pay for his mission. He said, “Saving up and putting my own money toward my mission has made it even more worth the effort. When you put time and effort into something oftentimes you feel more joy with the result, and you also feel a sense of ownership in a way because it wasn’t just handed to you. You had to put the effort in.”
Sieler’s family moved to Sierra Vista in 2001. In high school, he ran cross country and wrestled, receiving varsity letters in both sports and competing in the state championships. He also took part in track all four years.
“When I wasn’t playing sports, I was doing my very best in the classroom,” Sieler said. He also was a Boy Scout who helped in a lot of service projects around the city.
His dad, Curtis Sieler, said, “Caleb is doing what he has been asked to do by his God. It is his choice, and I am happy he has been given this opportunity to serve and help the great people of Mexico City.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak
