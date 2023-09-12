Judson Marvel

Judson Marvel

My grandfather had a workshop in his basement. I remember him sitting in his chair, completing a project with meticulous concentration. Once he finished a project, he took it upstairs to show to my grandmother.

The picture of a workshop illustrates the Christian life. The present life down here is a work in progress, putting to death the sinful flesh and putting on Christ. It aims for the goal of engraving of the Son of God on one’s character, as Paul says, “For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son.” The tools the Lord uses are tribulations.

