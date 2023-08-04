On July 31, Braden Hooper left to serve a two-year mission in Philadelphia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Hooper said he decided to serve a mission because he felt a strong impression to serve, and he knew it was the right thing to do. His dad served a mission in Tacoma, Washington, and his grandfather served a mission in Ireland.
Braden’s father, James Hooper, said, “I’m excited that Braden is going on a mission in Philadelphia where he was born. We always talked about taking him back there and showing him the sights and where we lived and where we went to church. Now he is going to those same places without us! I look forward to the weekly phone calls to talk to him about all the places he has been and the people he has met. We love the people we met in Philadelphia and know that he will love them, too, since you learn to love the people that you serve.”
Braden’s mom, Megan Hooper, noted that Braden was born in Abington, Pennsylvania (a suburb of Philadelphia) where his dad was attending Pennsylvania College of Optometry. They moved back to Arizona when Braden was 10 months old.
She said, “I’m so proud of Braden and his decision to serve a mission. Braden has always been a great example to everyone around him, especially his four younger siblings. He has a strong testimony of the gospel and has always tried to do what is right. He has encouraged his other friends to also serve a mission, He’s going to make a great missionary. We will miss him, but we know that he is doing what the Lord wants him to do.”
His siblings all expressed that they would miss him, too.
Malory, his sister, said, “I am very sad to see him go but I know that he is doing what is right and has made the right decision. I know that he is going to do great things and will spread the light of Christ to whoever is ready.”
His father said, “Braden has been such a leader in our family, not just because he is our oldest son, but because of his example to his younger brothers and sisters. We are going to miss him a ton, but I am sure this will be great for him and for the people of Philadelphia. Getting him ready to go on his mission brings back memories of my own mission and how much I loved it. I came so close to the Lord, Jesus Christ, on my mission, and I hope he will have a similar experience. I’m so proud of him and his love for Jesus Christ. I look forward to seeing the growth that will inevitably happen in him and hearing about his successes and failures the next two years.”
Braden said, “I am excited to serve, and I want to meet new people, but I’m also nervous about leaving and the changes. I am excited to leave the house, but on the flip side I’m going to miss my family and friends.”
