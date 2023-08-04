braden hooper

Braden Hooper is going on an LDS mission to Philadelphia.

 submitted

On July 31, Braden Hooper left to serve a two-year mission in Philadelphia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

Hooper said he decided to serve a mission because he felt a strong impression to serve, and he knew it was the right thing to do. His dad served a mission in Tacoma, Washington, and his grandfather served a mission in Ireland.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?