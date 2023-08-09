Sierra Vista, ARIZ—Jack Williams leaves August 15, to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico City, Mexico.
Williams stated, “The actual decision process was not hard, but what I do know is that deciding to serve a mission is a really big commitment--like deciding where to go to college. I think something a lot of people can relate to with decision-making is knowing with confidence that this is the right choice. I know that serving a mission is what’s right for me to do at this point in my life.”
Nathan Williams, Jack’s father--and the Sierra Vista City Attorney said, “We are so excited for Jack to serve in Mexico City and know that he will be blessed and strengthened during this time. We are grateful that he is willing to serve the Lord for these two years. We look forward to seeing the growth he will gain during his service.”
Jack was not born in Arizona but has lived here for nearly all his life. While growing up, his family would do service projects with the Rotary Club or with youth groups as often as possible. Jack said, “We don’t live in a very large town, and it makes me happy when I see that people have done things to improve areas of town. Participating in service projects is just a little way to give back to our community.”
Jack loves the Huachuca Mountains and notes, “I didn’t visit the mountains frequently but our proximity to the Huachucas is something I’ve always loved about Sierra Vista. It’s an easy getaway and I think I’ll miss that a lot.”
“Even though I’m incredibly excited for the work I’m going to do, it is definitely going to be tough to leave my friends and family. It helps that I have a few really close friends going out on their respective missions, but these are still people that I’ve grown to love and appreciate over time.”
Williams’ siblings expressed their excitement about his mission. “We are really excited for him, but we will also be sad that he will be gone for two years.”
Williams summed up his feelings by saying, “I have a lot of friends both inside and outside the church and I think this has helped me learn how to communicate with all kinds of people and I really appreciate that about this community. It will help me on my mission.”
