Jack Williams

Sierra Vista, ARIZ—Jack Williams leaves August 15, to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico City, Mexico.

Williams stated, “The actual decision process was not hard, but what I do know is that deciding to serve a mission is a really big commitment--like deciding where to go to college. I think something a lot of people can relate to with decision-making is knowing with confidence that this is the right choice. I know that serving a mission is what’s right for me to do at this point in my life.”

