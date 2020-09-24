“I’ve always wanted to go on a mission,” says Emily Jewkes who will be serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“My dad served in the Caracas Venezuela Mission, my mom in the Fort Worth Texas Mission, and my dad’s dad served in Corpus Christi, Texas.”
Emily will serve in San Antonio. “I start my 18-month mission on September 16 and will arrive in Texas on October 28,” she says.
Because of college and Covid-19, Jewkes was not planning on serving until around May 2021, but decided to start working on getting ready while she was a student at Brigham Young University in Utah. She prepared her papers, and in her words, “everything just fell into place, so I ended up submitting them in March.”
Three of Jewkes’s six roommates decided to serve missions while they were all together. “It was really exciting because the four of us were filling out our papers.
“Around the same time. Two of them got their calls while we were at BYU. One of my good friends is on her mission right now, and I’ve been able to email her every week and talk about what’s going on,” Jewkes shares. “It’s been great to have someone to talk to regularly about the whole mission life.”
Emily’s father, Tom Jewkes, has this to say about his daughter’s mission. “(My mission in Venezuela) was life changing. It was, without question, galvanizing for my relationship with the Lord. I’ve wanted the same thing for my children. Emily receiving this call is an answer to prayer. I’m thrilled for her! What an amazing opportunity. The chance of a lifetime, really. Will I miss her? Without question. Though we will not get to see her (other than through FaceTime) for a year-and-a-half, I’m willing to give her to the Lord. He will make out of her life far more than I ever could.”
Emily has three younger brothers, John, 17; Caleb, 13; and Andrew, 11. They all feel that serving a mission would be really difficult—leaving home and family, going to a place you don’t know and people you don’t know, but they all feel happy for their sister and that she chose to serve.
Emily is not concerned about serving a mission during this time of the pandemic. She feels that the Church is taking a lot of precautions to keep missionaries and others safe. “Whatever happens to me, whether I get sick or not, is the Lord’s will, so I don’t have to worry.”
Jewkes’s mother, Mary shares her faith in her daughter. “I have confidence in her abilities, and I have confidence in her inner-strength—her grit. I know she will be a strong leader and also a humble servant. Like removing a batch of delectable, freshly baked cookies out of the oven, I anticipate seeing how Emily ‘turns out’ when her mission is completed.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak