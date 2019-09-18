The Tucson Highlanders Pipes and Drums, dedicated to the music of the great Highland bagpipes, will perform before and during worship at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2053 E. Choctaw Drive, Sierra Vista on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Worship on Sept. 29 at Faith Presbyterian begins at 10:30 a.m. featuring the following music: Highland Cathedral, Amazing Grace, and Scotland the Brave.
The Highlanders are proud to wear the Cameron of Erracht tartan. This is both an ancient clan tartan and is also truly a pipe band tartan, used by distinguished Highland regiments in Scotland and in Canada today. It originates with Ewen Cameron, who became the first Cameron of Erracht in the early 16th century.
More recently, this tartan was seen in combat during WWII, when it was worn by the last of the battalions permitted to wear the kilt in battle. The battalion had received orders to switch to trousers and they chose to purposefully delay those orders — since none of the soldiers wished to give up the kilt. After successfully repelling a surprise German attack wearing this tartan, they earned the nickname of Die Damen aus der holle — the “ladies from Hell.”
Tucson Highlanders is an incorporated pipe band organization founded in February 2013 by more than 25 pipers and drummers. The group is also a member of the Western U.S. Pipe Band Association (WUSPBA).
Join Faith after worship for a time of fellowship with scones and jam.
Submitted by Judy Mayhew