Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
For decades, thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses have streamed into Tucson to take over hotels and fill restaurants as they held their annual conventions, most recently at the Tucson Convention Center. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.
This was a first for Jehovah's Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world since 1897.
"Powerful by Faith!" is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August, uniting 15 to 20 million people. Since the convention typically is held Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. Friday morning's session will be available for streaming or download beginning June 28.
Like most Jehovah's Witnesses, Tucson resident Gene McKelvey's fondest memory of in-person conventions at the Tucson Convention Center was volunteering alongside his fellow worshipers with tasks such as cleaning and stage setup. McKelvey always enjoyed the opportunity to reunite with old friends before and after the program. This year, many Jehovah's Witnesses like McKelvey look forward to faith-strengthening talks, as well as the two-part Bible drama "Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith." We look forward to welcoming the public and enjoying this summer event.
While we anticipate future live conventions, the continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
"Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic," said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah's Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program."
All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library ap, or on streaming platforms like Roku TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
For information, contact Jehovah's Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
Submitted by Peter Aros