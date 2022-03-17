Ken and Karin Munson would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student as part of their volunteer ministry. That abruptly changed in the spring of 2020 when Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions.
Two years later, the Munsons, residents of Tucson, are busier than ever. They are reaching out to the community by telephone, text messages and even handwritten letters.
“My goal is quality connectionto bring comfort and hope,” Karin Munson says.
With this historic change, the number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew 3% in the United States in 2021 alone, matching the most significant increase for the organization over the past decade and the second-largest percentage increase since 1990.
“Staying active in our ministry while remaining safe has had a powerful preserving effect on our congregants and communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The wise decision not to prematurely resume in-person activities has united us and protected lives while comforting many people in great need. The results speak for themselves.”
For congregants like the Munsons, the virtual pivot has meant trading their bookbags for a landline, laptop, tablet and smartphone and their walking shoes for slippers. Their tools have changed, but their message is the same. Together they conduct Bible studies each week via video conference, with one student becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses last year.
Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in video conference meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized. In the past two years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide.
Some whose ministry or attendance at religious services had slowed because of age and poor health said they feel re-energized with the convenience of virtual meetings and a home-based ministry.
By sharing the Bible’s hope remotely, the fewer than 3,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alaska can rapidly preach across the 586,000 square miles of their sparsely populated state.
“We’re talking to more people in a day than we did in a month,” said Marlene Sadowski of Ketchikan.
The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, translated into more than 1,000 languages, has also leveraged the organization’s outreach.
After starting a free self-paced Bible course on jw.org in December 2019, Lisa Owen requested a free, interactive Bible study over video conference. She was one of nearly 20,000 baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses last year in the United States in private settings, including backyard swimming pools, tubs and even rivers.
“JW.ORG gave me somewhere to learn, somewhere to land, and to start living the way God wants me to. It taught me so much,” said Owen of Moriarty, New Mexico.
Submitted by Jehovah’s Witnesses, United States of America