The Howdens, from left, Tina, Lloyd and Jean.

Lloyd and Jean Howden and their daughter, Tina, have been called as military relations missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve on Fort Huachuca for six months and started in August.

“Tina is going to be there alongside us. We are a trio!” exclaimed Jean Howland of serving with her adult daughter, who has Down syndrome.

