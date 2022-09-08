Lloyd and Jean Howden and their daughter, Tina, have been called as military relations missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve on Fort Huachuca for six months and started in August.
“Tina is going to be there alongside us. We are a trio!” exclaimed Jean Howland of serving with her adult daughter, who has Down syndrome.
Lloyd explained that he and Jean always had desired to go on a mission, since neither of them had previously served as a full-time missionary. When they found out that they could serve a mission while still living at home, this desire became a more realistic possibility.
He said, “In praying about our decision to serve a mission we needed to know if Tina would be able to serve with us. Although Tina is very capable of caring for her daily needs, she has never lived on her own and would have to move in with a sibling and their family.”
Jean said, “This was such a tender mercy and an answer to our prayers. Since being called as a missionary, Tina has excelled. She has been more articulate and focuses better as well as staying more alert. It has been a blessing!”
They will live at home but serve on the fort each day. Some of their duties will involve working with the chaplain’s office, in the Turn Around Point (a recycling store front on the fort), helping the USO — the entertainment arm for the soldiers — and helping with activities for all the soldiers. Lloyd will serve as an assistant to George Castle, the Latter-day Saint group leader (chaplain) on the fort.
The Howdens came here on active duty in 1982. Lloyd retired from the Army in 2006 after serving for 35 years and spent 11 more years in civil service. In 2016, he retired again.
Jean worked for the Fort Huachuca schools from 1982 to 1989 and again from 2000 to 2003. She then went to work for the Department of Defense as a human resource specialist and retired in 2015.
The Howdens have four adult children (including Tina) and seven grandchildren. Jean noted, “They are all excited for us and know this mission is something we have always talked about.
“From our many years in the military and being around young military members, we hope to bring the spirit of the Lord into their lives through serving them with love, just as our Savior serves us.”