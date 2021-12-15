This month we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God, into this mortal world. For me, this is the happiest time of the year. Many of us, even those who do not call themselves believers in Christ as the Son of God, enjoy the lights, the festivities, the giving of gifts to those we love and the increased kindness that seems to pervade and prevail during this season.
I have always loved Christmas with its gifts, family time and caroling. Giving to others brings me joy. To see the happy faces of my children and grandchildren as they open their presents on Christmas morning is joy indeed.
In John 3:16, we are told of a wonderful gift that we have been given by our Father in Heaven: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
God’s gift to us is his Son, and Christ’s gifts to us are His Atonement, teachings and example. Christ condescended to come from God to be born in a stable, most lowly; to learn from His earthly step-father and mother and His Heavenly Father how to be perfect; and to perform His mission of teaching and leading us. Then He suffered the Atonement, a gift that caused Him, even part God, as said in Luke 22:44, to be in agony and His “sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.” Christ loved us so very much that He was willing to suffer and die for us.
Many of us at this time of year read the Christmas story in Luke 2 about Christ’s birth. As we continue to read about our Savior’s life throughout the scriptures, we see that He served His entire life. How can we best follow His example? In The Book of Mormon, King Benjamin tells us in Mosiah 2:17, “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.” Perhaps our gift to God this year may be service to our fellow beings — our family, friends, neighbors and even strangers we don’t know.
The Christmas carol “The Little Drummer Boy” tells of a young boy who brings a simple gift to the baby Jesus: playing his drum. The song teaches us that even when we have nothing, we can bring simple things, like the gift of love, to so many who need help, comfort and peace in these troubled times. Just like the little drummer’s gift compared to the Savior’s gifts, our gift is pretty simple, but we all have something we can give. Let us ask ourselves, this holiday season and all year, “How can I best serve?” And then go with all of our might to help others.
May we take some time this Christmas to ponder on our Savior’s gift of love to us, to read and study the scriptures about Jesus’s life to know Him better and to pray and ask God how we can do His work here upon the earth. Then may we gift Him our love by serving all of His children and easing their burdens so that they too may find joy. For ideas of service, use Justserve.com.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak