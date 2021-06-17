Rene Wevers is leaving on July 5 to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Eugene, Oregon. “I am very excited for the mission and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Lord and God’s children,” said Wevers.
“My decision to serve a mission came slowly as I grew up. One day when I was young, I was with my family at my grandfather’s house. We were out shooting, and I got bored and asked if I could go back to the house. I began my trip back, (not) knowing I was going the wrong way.”
His family was trying to tell him, but he could not hear them because he was using earplugs. He came to a fork in the road and didn’t know whether to go left or right.
“So, I knelt down and prayed asking which way I should go. I received an unexpected answer; I was told to go back the way I came.”
By then he had taken his earplugs out and could hear his brother calling to him. He said, “This experience means a lot to me because I know Heavenly Father helped me in my time of need and also helped me realize that sometimes the answer that God gives us doesn’t make sense, but He still is always trying to lead us … in the right direction.”
Wevers’ father, grandparents and sister all served missions, but Wevers explained it was his own decision to serve, “I want to share the gospel I hold so dear and the gift of repentance (that was made) possible by the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”
Missionaries are responsible to fund their own missions. Wevers stated that “working to save for my mission has reinforced my decision and helped me feel like I really worked for this opportunity.”
Adrian Wevers, Rene’s father, said, “He has come a long way in his life, has made good progress, and I am very proud of him. I expect great things from him throughout his life.”
Originally from the state of Washington, Wevers moved to Sierra Vista in 2019. Rene participated in football and wrestling his junior year and enjoyed taking film classes. He is a 2021 Buena High School graduate
He stated, “I know I will miss my family and friends while I’m gone and that things and people will be different when I return, including myself but I know in my heart it will all be worth it.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak