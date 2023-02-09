aandd1.jpg

Aaron and Debra Petitt will begin their 18-month mission to Hamilton, New Zealand for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints starting Feb. 13.

 Submitted

On Feb. 13, Aaron and Debra Petitt will begin their 18-month mission to Hamilton, New Zealand for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They will serve as assistants to the Directors of The Matthew Cowley Pacific Church History Center in New Zealand. Their responsibilities will include planning for and hosting important visitors, helping with a musical program that will be shown in the History Center’s auditorium, and any other assignments that are needed.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?