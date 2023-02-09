On Feb. 13, Aaron and Debra Petitt will begin their 18-month mission to Hamilton, New Zealand for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They will serve as assistants to the Directors of The Matthew Cowley Pacific Church History Center in New Zealand. Their responsibilities will include planning for and hosting important visitors, helping with a musical program that will be shown in the History Center’s auditorium, and any other assignments that are needed.
Debra stated, “Aaron and I have always known from when we first got married, 40 years ago, that someday we would serve a mission together. So, we always had a willing heart.” But she shared two experiences that helped them solidify that decision.
In August of 2021 when Aaron retired, they prayed about serving a mission and both received the answer that it was not yet time. Debra explained, “Less than a month later, our son, Abram passed away. God knew this would happen and that we would need a full year to heal from the death of our son, before we would be able to fully serve Him. But even in the midst of this, our greatest trial, our Heavenly Father was giving us personal revelation and preparing us for our mission.”
The second experience happened a few years ago, Debra stated, when Aaron and she both had a very spiritual experience, their own personal revelation. Debra said, “I needed to have surgery and a few days before it was scheduled, Aaron fasted [and prayed] for me and gave me a blessing. In the prayer, he asked that God would send guardian angels to watch over me in my surgery and to guide the doctor’s hands.”
Aaron shared his experience while waiting in the waiting room, reading his scriptures. “I felt a movement in the room; I could feel that people had come in the door and moved through the room. I looked up to see who had come in but there was no one there,” he said.
He heard the Holy Spirit tell him in his mind, “Aaron, the guardian angels have arrived.”
Debra continued, “When I woke from surgery, the first thing I saw was a bright light, and I felt all the people around me. I couldn’t see them, but I felt them there, not just their presence, but an intense understanding of their great value, of how important they each were to our Heavenly Father, and how much He loved them. Then I heard a voice of someone standing right next to my head say, ‘Save God’s children, Save God’s children, Save God’s children.’ I knew in that moment that I had a great work to do, to help God’s children home.”
Aaron Petitt was born and raised in Sierra Vista, wrestling and participating on the cross-country team at Buena High school. Debra grew up in Wilcox, where she too participated in cross-country. Together they have lived in Sierra Vista for 36 years, where Aaron worked for the UPS. Debra is a song writer. They have five living sons.
Both Debra and Aaron shared, “We have a strong testimony of the truthfulness of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. We have both been members our whole lives and have had many spiritual and faith strengthening experiences that have guided us and strengthened us throughout our lives. “
