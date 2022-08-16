JW.jpg

Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, including those in Sierra Vista, will resume their door-to-door ministry beginning September 1, 2022, after a 30-month hiatus.

 Contributed photo

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1. The two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31 and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.

