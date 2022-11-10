On Nov. 16, Awnan Syphus will begin a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manchester, New Hampshire.
His father’s military service has taken their family all over the world. They have lived in Europe, Jerusalem, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Guam.
“Because I’ve traveled so much, I wasn’t disappointed at all to serve a mission in the US. In fact, I was relieved to be speaking English,” Syphus said.
His parents expressed their feelings about their son serving a mission. “As parents having their oldest child leave on a mission, we are extremely happy for the example Awnan is setting for his younger siblings. Having served missions ourselves, we know how blessed the rest of his life will be because of his willingness to serve.”
His mother, Denae Syphus served in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and his father, David Syphus served in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His grandfather Syphus served in the La Paz Bolivia mission. Awnan stated, “I wanted to serve a mission because I wanted to follow God’s commandments, and I knew this experience would help me in all aspects of my life.”
His younger siblings, Anneke, 16, and Finnian, 14, want to follow his example and serve missions, too. They hope their older brother will be happy serving in New Hampshire.
Syphus worked to earn his own funds for a mission. He worked at McDonald’s one summer and he also worked at a childcare facility for the past year and a half where he earned and saved all the money for his mission. “I made the decision to serve a mission when I was very young and am proud of myself for earning the money on my own.”
Syphus and his family moved here three years ago. He graduated from Arizona Arts Academy in Hereford. He also loves music and playing the piano.
He expressed, “I feel like serving a mission is a good first step to experience independence and I know I’ll always have my family and friends for support.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone